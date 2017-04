MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India offices in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will be closed on July 1 for its annual accounts closing.

There will be no settlement of trades on next Monday since the real time gross settlement (RTGS) will be closed, dealers said.

"All trades done on Friday will be settled on Tuesday," one trader said.

However, trading will continue as banks will remain open. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)