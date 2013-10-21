MUMBAI Oct 21 The Reserve Bank of India cut
down the list of items for transaction through the Asian
Clearing Union (ACU), saying only export and import of goods and
services will be eligible for payment under the union.
The decision was taken at an ACU board of directors meeting
on June 19, the RBI said on Monday.
Under the ACU mechanism, India can settle its trade
transactions with member countries in rupees instead of
converting the currency into dollars.
Currently, payments including those by a resident in one
country to another country and export and import transactions
between ACU member nations on deferred payment terms are also
eligible under the ACU mechanism.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)