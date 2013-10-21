MUMBAI Oct 21 The Reserve Bank of India cut down the list of items for transaction through the Asian Clearing Union (ACU), saying only export and import of goods and services will be eligible for payment under the union.

The decision was taken at an ACU board of directors meeting on June 19, the RBI said on Monday.

Under the ACU mechanism, India can settle its trade transactions with member countries in rupees instead of converting the currency into dollars.

Currently, payments including those by a resident in one country to another country and export and import transactions between ACU member nations on deferred payment terms are also eligible under the ACU mechanism. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)