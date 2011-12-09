MUMBAI, Dec 9 India on Friday sold 130 billion rupees of bonds, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. The bank set a cut-off price of 97.97 rupees at the auction of the 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, yielding 8.4517 percent. The cut-off yield is slightly lower than a forecast 8.5027 percent yield in a Reuters poll earlier in the day. The cut-off price for the 2020 floating rate bonds came in at 92.75 rupees, higher than 92.50 rupees estimated in the Reuters poll. For the 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, a cut-off price of 103.80 rupees, yielding 8.6541 percent was set marginally lower than a forecast 8.6668 percent yield in the Reuters poll. It also set a cut-off yield of 8.83 percent at the auction of the new 30-year federal bond maturing in 2041, below 8.85 percent estimated in the Reuters poll. The 2017, 2024 and 2041 bonds were fully sold while primary dealers had to buy 4 billion rupees worth of 2020 floating rate bonds, the central bank said. For a Reuters poll on the auction results, please see:. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)