(Corrects currency conversion)

MUMBAI Dec 26 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.85 billion) of bonds on Dec. 30 in an unscheduled auction to offset a 40 billion rupee auction cancelled last month and to fund an "emerging cash requirement", the finance ministry said on Monday.

The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds.

The ministry said the auction is a partial modification of its issuance calendar due to cancellation of an auction of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds to raise 40 billion rupees on Nov. 11.

($1= 52.7 rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Ted Kerr and Dan Grebler)