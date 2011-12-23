MUMBAI, Dec 23 India on Friday sold 120 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) of bonds, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. The bank set a cut-off price of 97.09 rupees at the auction for the 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, yielding 8.4314 percent. The cut-off yield was marginally lower than a forecast of 8.4398 percent yield in a Reuters poll earlier in the day. The cut-off price for the 8.79 percent 2021 bonds came in at 102.6 rupees, yielding 8.3946 percent, lower than a forecast of 8.4057 percent predicted in the poll. For the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, a cut-off price of 102.9 rupees, yielding 8.6548 percent was set, higher than the poll forecast of 8.6496 percent. The 2018, 2021 and 2030 bonds were fully sold the central bank said. For a Reuters poll on the auction results, please see: ($1=52.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)