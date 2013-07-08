MUMBAI, July 8 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of government bonds on Friday, it said in a release on Monday.

The bonds to be auctioned under uniform price method are: 60 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2026 bonds and 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 percent 2020, 8.32 percent 2032, and 7.40 percent 2035 bonds, the RBI said. ($1= 60.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)