28-DAY CASH MANAGEMENT BILLS AUCTION: * Receives 71 bids for 125.90 bln rupees * Accepts 22 bids for 21.95 bln rupees * No partial allotment * Weighted average price of 99.16 rupees * No non-competitive bids 56-DAY CASH MANAGEMENT BILLS AUCTION: * Receives 88 bids for 123.49 bln rupees * Accepts 34 bids for 30 bln rupees * Partial allotment of 50.61 pct on 12 bids * Weighted average price of 98.33 rupees * No non-competitive bids *For more details on the auction, see: