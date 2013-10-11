MUMBAI Oct 11 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off of 8.7021 percent or 96.62 rupees on 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, lower than an expected 8.6950 percent in a Reuters poll.

The RBI also set a cut-off of 8.5972 percent or 97.47 rupees on 8.12 percent 2020 bond, higher than expected 8.5529 percent.

The cut-off on 9.20 pct 2030 bond was 8.8587 percent or 102.96 rupees, lower than a forecast of 8.8598 percent while the cut-off on 8.83 percent 2041 bond was 8.9899 percent or 98.36 rupees, higher than an expected 8.9636 percent.

The auction was fully accepted by the central bank with no devolvement on primary dealers. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)