MUMBAI, Jan 31 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI says receives 121 bids for 46.75 billion rupees at 2030 bond auction * RBI says accepts 72 bids for 19.67 billion rupees at 2030 bond auction * RBI says partial allotment of 18.28 percent on 3 bids at 2030 bond auction * RBI says accepts all 13 non competitive bids for 328 million rupees at 2030 bond auction * For detailed results of the auction, see: (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)