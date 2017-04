MUMBAI Nov 11 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of government bonds on Nov. 15.

The RBI will sell 70 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, 40 billion rupees of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds, 20 billion rupees each of 9.20 percent 2030 bonds, and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds.

The bonds will be sold under uniform price auction method. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)