* RBI sets cut-off price for 8.12 percent 2020 bond at 94.98 rupees, yield at 9.1109 percent versus polled median of 9.0915; fully sold * Cut-off price for 8.24 percent 2027 bond at 92.18 rupees, yield at 9.2814 percent versus polled median of 9.3026; fully sold * Cut-off price for 9.20 percent 2030 bond at 99.80 rupees, yield at 9.2206 percent versus polled median of 9.2652; fully sold * Cut-off price for 8.30 percent 2042 bond at 90.30 rupees, yield at 9.2689 percent versus polled median of 9.2875; fully sold * For the poll, please see: