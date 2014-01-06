MUMBAI, Jan 6 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of federal government bonds on Jan. 10, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. The bonds to be auctioned are: * 30 billion rupees of 7.28 percent 2019 bonds * 70 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2023 bonds * 20 billion rupees of 8.32 percent 2032 bonds * 30 billion rupees of 9.23 percent 2043 bonds The bonds will be auctioned under uniform price method and payment will be on Jan. 13, the RBI said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)