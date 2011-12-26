(Corrects currency conversion)
* Bond yields hit 1-week high on additional supply concerns
* Unscheduled auction seen rattling Indian bond market
* Markets on watch for possible buyback amid tight liquidity
(Adds market quote, detail)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Archana Narayanan
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Dec 26 India will sell
150 billion rupees ($2.85 billion) of bonds on Dec. 30 in an
unscheduled auction to partially offset a 40 billion rupee
auction cancelled last month and to fund an "emerging cash
requirement", the Finance Ministry said.
Traders said the move would likely unsettle a market already
worried that India will be forced to announce additional
borrowing for the current fiscal year as slowing economic growth
eats into tax revenue and puts its fiscal deficit target in
jeopardy.
"The announcement of unscheduled government borrowings will
put upward pressure on the yield curve," said Shakti Satapathy,
a fixed-income strategist at A.K. Capital. "The tight liquidity
condition might warrant issuance of cash management bills."
The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.99
percent 2017 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.83 percent
2041 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024
bonds, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield,
which closed at 8.49 percent on Monday before the auction
announcement, is expected to open at least 5 basis points higher
on Tuesday, two traders at foreign banks said.
Traders said they would watch for possible buyback
announcements on Tuesday for clues on the market's direction.
They said it was unclear whether the funds to be raised were
in addition to planned borrowing that the government has already
announced for the current fiscal year, or just a change in the
borrowing calendar.
In recent weeks some market players have said New Delhi may
need to announce additional borrowing of roughly 400 billion
rupees in the fiscal year that ends in March.
"This could be some additional borrowing which the
government may need to do," said Pradeep Madhav, managing
director at STCI Primary Dealer.
He said the government may choose to meet part of its
additional borrowing requirement in the form of cash management
bills or treasury bills.
Liquidity in the banking system remained tight on Monday
with banks borrowing 1.429 trillion rupees ($27.06 billion) from
the Reserve Bank of India's repo window, significantly more than
the central bank's comfort level of around 600 billion rupees.
The ministry said the auction is a partial modification of
its issuance calendar due to cancellation on Nov. 11 of an
auction of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds.
Last week, brokerage CLSA cut its forecast for Indian
economic growth to 6.7 percent for the current fiscal year from
its earlier projection of 7.3 percent, and revised its fiscal
deficit forecast to around 5.5 percent of GDP from 5.2 percent.
The government is widely expected to miss its target of
paring its deficit to 4.6 percent of GDP in the year ending
March.
Last month, the finance minister sought parliamentary
approval for net additional spending of 568.5 billion rupees for
2011/12, increasing fears the government will not be able to
meet its deficit target.
In late September, the government increased its borrowing
target for the second half of the fiscal year to 2.2 trillion
rupees from the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees, but said this was
unlikely to impact the fiscal deficit target.
($1= 52.7 rupees)
