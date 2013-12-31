MUMBAI, Dec 31 * India cbank says receives 45 bids for 16.83 bln rupees at 1.44 pct 2023 inflation-indexed govt bond auction * RBI says accepts 7 bids for 4.98 bln rupees at 1.44 pct 2023 inflation-indexed govt bond auction * RBI says partial allotment of 68.34 pct on 1 bid at 1.44 pct 2023 inflation-indexed govt bond auction * RBI says accepts sole non-competitive bid for 16.6 mln rupees at 1.44 pct 2023 inflation-indexed govt bond auction (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)