MUMBAI Nov 12 India's central bank will move forward to Thursday from Friday an auction of 150 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) of government bonds, it said on Tuesday.

Friday has been declared a local holiday by the state government.

The Reserve Bank of India plans to sell 70 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, 40 billion rupees of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds, 20 billion rupees each of 9.20 percent 2030 bonds, and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds at its weekly bond auction.

The central bank also changed the settlement date for its treasury bill auction to Thursday from Friday. ($1 = 63.2750 Indian rupees)