MUMBAI Feb 22 India's austerity push in a
budget to be unveiled on Thursday threatens to have the
unintended impact of adding to inflationary pressure, hampering
chances for rapid interest rate cuts that the government wants,
central bank officials told Reuters.
New Delhi plans to cut public spending by up to 10 percent
in the fiscal year starting in April, officials involved in the
budget preparations told Reuters last week, as Finance Minister
P. Chidambaram struggles to bring down the fiscal deficit to 4.8
percent of gross domestic product and stave off a credit rating
downgrade.
Yet, officials in the Reserve Bank of India fear that
cutting capital spending on projects with strong multiplier
effects like building roads and bridges, won't help revive
growth, which is seen as a priority if the economy is to avoid a
downward spiral.
And they also worry that maintaining populist spending on
subsidies for food, fuel, fertiliser and cooking gas will push
up prices. While this spending, fuels consumer demand,
especially for food, it is also a key driver of inflation in
India.
"If spending on social schemes comes at the expense of
capital expenditure, it will be bad," an official with direct
knowledge of policymaking told Reuters. "Inflation will go up,
and there will be food inflation from the demand side."
But with an election just a year away, Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh's beleaguered government, facing a backlash for
raising fuel prices as well as a string of corruption scandals,
is in a bind.
It needs to get its fiscal house in order, but cutting the
outlay on populist schemes would alienate voters, already upset
over stubbornly high inflation.
"Given that election is around the corner, it would be
difficult for the government to cut its social outlay. Cutting
investment expenditure is a soft target," a second official
involved with monetary policy-making told Reuters.
Asia's third-largest economy is on track to grow as little
as 5 percent in the fiscal year that ends next month, its worst
in a decade, even as inflation remains sticky near 7 percent.
To get the economy going, the government should ideally be
spending on infrastructure, which would in turn kick start
stalled private sector investment.
Investment in technology, better transport and storage for
India's vast agriculture sector could also help dampen
supply-side inflation pressures by reducing wastage.
Instead, some of the savings on capital investment planned
in the budget will be reallocated to help fund a $22.27 billion
food security bill, officials have told Reuters.
The central bank has privately expressed its discomfort to
the finance ministry over high government spending towards
consumption.
"The RBI wants less non-planned expenditure and more capital
expenditure because it supports growth," a third senior official
said. Non-planned expenditure refers mostly to subsidies and
consumption-based spending.
None of the officials wanted to be identified because they
are not allowed to speak to media.
The RBI is also concerned about a trillion rupee ($18.42
billion) cash hoard that the government has piled up during the
closing weeks of the current fiscal year as it desperately
tries to bring the fiscal deficit within a targeted 5.3 percent.
Economists believe the government is holding onto the cash
so it will be able to borrow less in 2013/14, and keep the
credit rating agencies at bay.
The trouble is that taking that money out of circulation
instead of putting it to work puts another drag on an economy
already losing momentum, and dilutes the impact of a recent rate
cut as banks keep deposit rates high in order to attract funds.
The RBI has long resisted pressure from the government to
cut interest rates, but relented slightly in January by reducing
its policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent.
Making its first cut in nine months, the central bank warned
that high food prices could exacerbate inflation in the latter
half of 2013.
After that cut and fall in the annual inflation rate to 6.62
percent in January, the lowest in three years, economists have
stuck with expectations that interest rates will only be able to
come down another 0.75 percentage point over the course of the
year.
Chidambaram wants the RBI to cut rates further to stimulate
growth and in the bargain reduce the fiscal deficit, which would
in turn lower government borrowing and spur private investment.
That argument could be at risk if the central bank isn't
convinced that inflation is under control.
RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao made clear last weekend, while
attending a G20 summit in Moscow, that the central bank is
looking beyond the headline figure of the government's budget
deficit, and examining the type of spending cuts planned.
"It's very important, for growth to accelerate and for
inflation to remain contained, that investments take place.
For private investment to take place the government has to spend
on capital expenditure, on infrastructure," Subbarao said.
"So while we look at the headline fiscal deficit number in
the budget, we will look also at the quality of fiscal
adjustment in determining our monetary policy stance."
($1 = 54.2750 Indian rupees)
