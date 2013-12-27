BRIEF-IDBI Bank says conciliation proceedings regarding wage revision to take place on April 11
* Idbi bank clarifies on news item "idbi bank employees to go on strike on 12 april: aibea"
MUMBAI Dec 27 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday the restrictions on purchasing shares of Axis Bank under the foreign direct investment policy has been withdrawn with immediate effect, following the government's approval to increase foreign investment limit in the bank to 62 percent from 49 percent.
The higher foreign investment limit in Axis Bank will bring in 72.5 billion rupees, the government said on Thursday. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
April 3 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday, the first trading day of the second quarter, with investors awaiting President Donald Trump's first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.
* Says AP High court has dismissed appeal filed by directorate of enforcement, Hyderabad