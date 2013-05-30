AHMEDABAD May 30 India's central bank chief Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday that the bad loan situation at lenders was "disturbing".

However, he added, that it would not have a major impact on Basel III rules for capital adequacy.

Subbarao was speaking at an institute in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)