March 24 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,105.7700 19/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,107.4900 18/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,397.9800 17/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,423.4100 15/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,690.0200 14/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,162.6400 13/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,157.7900 12/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,149.6000 11/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,220.1700 10/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,266.6300 08/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,216.9000 07/03 3,131.8000 07/03 3,133.3200 06/03 3,131.8000 07/03 3,099.9500 05/03 3,131.8000 07/03 3,114.5200 04/03 3,131.8000 07/03 3,192.3900 03/03 3,131.8000 07/03 3,298.4500 01/03 3,131.8000 07/03 3,302.6700 28/02 3,131.8000 07/03 3,376.5300 27/02 3,131.8000 07/03 3,363.6700 26/02 3,131.8000 07/03 3,154.7200 25/02 3,131.8000 07/03 3,151.4500 24/02 3,131.8000 07/03 3,205.9400 22/02 3,131.8000 07/03 3,120.1800 21/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,092.0800 20/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,356.0900 19/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,318.9200 18/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,131.9500 17/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,214.9200 15/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,153.2700 14/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,138.3800 13/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,133.7600 12/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,098.6100 11/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,162.5400 10/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,172.8400 08/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,152.0300 07/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,140.8300 06/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,088.3200 05/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,105.0600 04/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,181.5200 03/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,232.1900 01/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,189.7000 31/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,143.6800 30/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,147.1600 29/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,191.5800 28/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,162.2700 27/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,225.5900 25/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,233,4600 24/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,116.7500 23/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,120.6800 22/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,098.1200 21/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,090.7000 20/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,156.7700 18/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,188.5400 17/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,084.9400 16/01 3,102.1100 24/01 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)