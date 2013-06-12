US STOCKS-Wall St trims gains as investors look for fresh catalysts
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
MUMBAI, June 12 Indian bank deposits grew faster than advances in the two weeks to May 31, provisional data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.
Deposits grew 1.3 percent to 68.74 trillion rupees ($1.19 trillion), while advances rose 0.9 percent to 53.30 trillion rupees, the central bank said in a statement.
On a year-on-year basis, deposits grew 13.4 percent, while credit rose 14.1 percent. In the year-ago period, deposits were up by 14.4 percent, while credit grew 18.3 percent.
($1=58 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.40 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Increased its stake in parties' Indian manufacturing joint venture Kineco Kaman Composites India to 49% from 26% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: