MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian banks' advances and
deposits grew at a slower pace in the first three quarters of
the current fiscal year ending in March 2013, compared with the
same period a year earlier, data from the central bank showed on
Wednesday.
As of Dec. 14, banks' advances grew 5.7 percent, slower than
7.8 percent in the year-ago period, while deposits grew 5.6
percent, compared with 6.5 percent.
"Credit growth is linked to the nominal GDP growth. If we
are on a slower GDP growth path, naturally credit and deposit
growth will be slower," a senior official with a private bank
who did not want to be named said.
The official expects the full-year credit growth to be 14-16
percent. In its second quarter review of the monetary policy,
the Reserve Bank of India cut its credit and deposit growth
projection by 1 percentage point each to 16 percent and 14
percent, respectively.
India's economy grew 5.3 percent from a year earlier in the
July-September quarter, below the 5.5 percent posted for the
three months ending in June.
As of Dec. 14, banks' advances stood at 49,626.49 billion
rupees ($905.6 billion), up 0.1 percent from two weeks ago,
while deposits were down by 0.1 percent at 64,339.34 billion
rupees.
($1=54.8 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)