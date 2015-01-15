MUMBAI Jan 15 India's central bank on Thursday said banks will be allowed to offer insurance broking services by setting up a subsidiary or through a joint venture if they meet certain conditions, in a move to increase insurance penetration in the country.

The conditions include the banks' net worth should not be less than 5 billion rupees ($80.57 million) and its net non-performing loans should not be more than 3 percent, the central bank said in a statement.