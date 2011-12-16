Governor Duvvuri Subbarao speaks at the BRICs finance ministers' news conference during the annual International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank meetings in Washington September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Files

MUMBAI Statutory auditors must not underestimate provisioning requirements while finalising financial statement of banks, Duvvuri Subbarao, the RBI governor, said in a speech on Friday.

"In the Reserve Bank's view, in certain cases, the statutory auditors have underestimated the extent of net non-performing assets and the required provisioning," Subbarao said.

The Reserve Bank of India will release its mid-quarter review of the monetary policy around noon on Friday, where it is largely expected to hold interest rates steady.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)