India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May, compared with the same period last year.
MUMBAI Statutory auditors must not underestimate provisioning requirements while finalising financial statement of banks, Duvvuri Subbarao, the RBI governor, said in a speech on Friday.
"In the Reserve Bank's view, in certain cases, the statutory auditors have underestimated the extent of net non-performing assets and the required provisioning," Subbarao said.
The Reserve Bank of India will release its mid-quarter review of the monetary policy around noon on Friday, where it is largely expected to hold interest rates steady.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.