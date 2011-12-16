MUMBAI Dec 16 Statutory auditors must not underestimate provisioning requirements while finalising financial statement of banks, Duvvuri Subbarao, governor of India's central bank said in a speech on Friday.

"In the Reserve Bank's view, in certain cases, the statutory auditors have underestimated the extent of net non-performing assets and the required provisioning," Subbarao said.

The Reserve Bank of India will release its mid-quarter review of the monetary policy around noon on Friday, where it is largely expected to hold interest rates steady. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)