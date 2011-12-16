BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in Australia and the U.S.
MUMBAI Dec 16 Statutory auditors must not underestimate provisioning requirements while finalising financial statement of banks, Duvvuri Subbarao, governor of India's central bank said in a speech on Friday.
"In the Reserve Bank's view, in certain cases, the statutory auditors have underestimated the extent of net non-performing assets and the required provisioning," Subbarao said.
The Reserve Bank of India will release its mid-quarter review of the monetary policy around noon on Friday, where it is largely expected to hold interest rates steady. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 12) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -------------------------