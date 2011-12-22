MUMBAI Dec 22 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday issued the final guidelines for computing credit risk capital charge under the internal rating-based approach (IRB).

The draft guidelines for computing credit risk capital charge under IRB were issued on Aug. 10 to seek comments and suggestions from all the stakeholders.

If a bank feels it is prepared to adopt IRB approaches, it may submit a letter of intention and its board's approval to the RBI along with a gist of self assessment report between April 1 and June 30, the central bank said. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)