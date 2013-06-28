MUMBAI, June 28 The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said non-food bank credit increased by 14.9 percent on a year-on-year basis in May 2013, slower than a growth of 16.7 percent a year ago.

Credit growth to agriculture slowed to 11.2 percent, compared with an increase of 14.2 percent in the year-ago period, the central bank said in a statement.

Credit to industry increased by 15.5 percent in May 2013, slower than the 19.4 percent growth in May 2012, the RBI data showed.

"Deceleration in credit growth to industry was observed in all the major sub-sectors, barring food processing, textiles, leather and leather products, wood and wood products, cement and cement products, gems and jewellery and infrastructure," the RBI said. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)