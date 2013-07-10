MUMBAI, July 10 Indian banks' deposits grew at a faster pace than loans in the first quarter of the fiscal year that started in April, provisional data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.

In the April-June quarter, banks' deposits grew 2.7 percent, while credit grew at 1.3 percent.

As of June 28, banks' deposits stood at 70.90 trillion rupees ($1.18 trillion), up 2 percent from two-weeks ago, while advances stood at 54.15 trillion rupees, up 1.1 percent from two weeks ago. ($1 = 60.03 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)