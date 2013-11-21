MUMBAI Nov 21 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Thursday it would focus on the monitoring of banks' asset
quality and help improve the poor debt recovery process in the
country, underlining the central bank's growing discomfort with
rising bad loans.
Bad debts have surged in India as economic growth has slowed
to a decade low, while investments have also stalled.
The focus on asset quality comes as bad debts at Indian
banks have nearly doubled since 2009 to 4.2 percent of total
loans at the end of September, central bank data showed, while
debt restructuring is also at a record high.
India's central bank said the situation required "priority
attention".
RBI has advised banks to put in place mechanisms for early
detection of signs of distress and to use early warning signals
to avoid non-performing loan. It has also advised banks to
strengthen information sharing, making it compulsory to receive
and share information on borrowers before loans are approved.
"In the short term, the stress on banks' asset quality
remains a major challenge," the RBI said in its "Trends and
Progress of Banking in India 2012-13" report issued on Thursday.
"Going forward these issues will engage priority attention
of Reserve Bank," it added.
The central bank also cited an urgent need to speed up
operations at fast-track government courts for lenders that deal
with cases involving the recovery of debt called Debt Recovery
Tribunals and Asset Reconstruction Companies.
RBI said it was necessary to collect credit data and to
examine large common exposures across banks to help create a
central repository on large credits.
Rising bad loans have made banks wary of lending, impeding
the supply of domestic credit.
