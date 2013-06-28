MUMBAI, June 28 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it has set up a committee to study issues relating to financial benchmarks such as MIBOR (Mumbai Inter-Bank Offer Rate).

The committee will study all major financial benchmarks in India to assess their relevance, fallback mechanisms if a benchmark becomes obsolete, suggest inclusion of new benchmarks or exclusion of some of the existing benchmarks.

The committee has been asked to submit its report latest by Dec. 31, 2013.

The committee will be chaired by an executive director of the Reserve Bank of India and will comprise members from the central bank, the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd, the academia and the market. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)