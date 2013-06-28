MUMBAI, June 28 The Reserve Bank of India said
on Friday it has set up a committee to study issues relating to
financial benchmarks such as MIBOR (Mumbai Inter-Bank Offer
Rate).
The committee will study all major financial benchmarks in
India to assess their relevance, fallback mechanisms if a
benchmark becomes obsolete, suggest inclusion of new benchmarks
or exclusion of some of the existing benchmarks.
The committee has been asked to submit its report latest by
Dec. 31, 2013.
The committee will be chaired by an executive director of
the Reserve Bank of India and will comprise members from the
central bank, the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd, the
academia and the market.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)