MUMBAI, July 25 India sold 21.95 billion rupees of 28-day cash management bills, lower than a target of 30 billion rupees ($372.03 million), at a cut-off price of 99.15 rupees, yielding 11.1753 percent.

A Reuters poll had expected the cut-off yield at 11.28 percent.

India sold 30 billion rupees of 56-day cash management bills at a cut-off price of 98.31 rupees, yielding 11.2045 percent, lower than the poll estimate of 11.38 percent.

($1=59 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)