MUMBAI Nov 28 India will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of bonds on Dec. 2, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 60 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of a new 19-year 2030 bond. ($1=51.96 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)