NEW DELHI Dec 27 The Reserve Bank of India will buy back 120 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) of bonds on Dec. 29 via a multiple price-based auction, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The central bank will buy 7.49 percent 2017 bonds, 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds and 8.08 percent 2022 bonds.

($1=53 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)