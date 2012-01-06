Jan 6 * RBI says receives 293 bids for 179.1 bln rupees at 2021 bond auction * Accepts 80 bids for 69.87 bln rupees * Partial allotment of 60.22 pct on 6 bids * Accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 132.1 mln rupees For more details on the auction, see: