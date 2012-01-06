India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* RBI says receives 139 bids for 74.68 bln rupees at 2032 bond auction * RBI says accepts 85 bids for 29.81 bln rupees at 2032 bond auction * RBI says partial allotment of 82.82 pct on 3 bids at 2032 bond auction * RBI says accepts all 10 non-competitive bids for 186.5 mln rupees at 2032 bond auction * For more details on the poll, see
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: