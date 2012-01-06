* RBI says receives 139 bids for 74.68 bln rupees at 2032 bond auction * RBI says accepts 85 bids for 29.81 bln rupees at 2032 bond auction * RBI says partial allotment of 82.82 pct on 3 bids at 2032 bond auction * RBI says accepts all 10 non-competitive bids for 186.5 mln rupees at 2032 bond auction * For more details on the poll, see