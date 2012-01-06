India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* RBI says receives 158 bids for 99.39 bln rupees at 2018 bond auction * Accepts 64 bids for 39.59 bln rupees * Partial allotment of 23.21 pct on 5 bids * Accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 408 mln rupees For more details on the auction, see:
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: