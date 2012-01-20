The Reserve Bank of India said it received 154 bids for 92.5 bln rupees at a 2018 bond auction --Accepts 56 bids for 39.61 bln rupees at 2018 bond auction --Partial allotment of 97.86 pct on 10 bids at 2018 auction * The RBI said it received 215 bids for 132.31 bln rupees at a 2021 bond auction --Accepts 133 bids for 69.9 bln rupees at 2021 bond auction --Partial Allotment of 87.52 pct on 3 bids at 2021 bond auction --Accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 97.15 mln rupees at 2021 bond auction * The RBI said it received 132 bids for 76.69 bln rupees at a 2041 bond auction --Accepts 65 bids for 29.83 bln rupees at 2041 bond auction --Partial allotment of 38.99 pct on 1 bid at 2041 auction --Accepts all 8 non-competitive bids for 166.6 mln rupees at 2041 auction For more details on the auction, see: ID:nI8E8CD00K