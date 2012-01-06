Jan 6 India on Friday raised 140 billion rupees ($2.66 billion) through sale of bonds, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

The bank set a cut-off price of 97.53 rupees at the auction of the 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, yielding 8.3406 percent. The cut-off yield was lower than a forecast of 8.3575 percent yield in a Reuters poll earlier in the day.

The cut-off price for the 8.79 percent 2021 bonds was 103.01 rupees, yielding 8.3324 percent, lower than 8.3524 percent forecast in the poll.

For the 8.28 percent 2032 bonds, a cut-off price of 96.40 rupees for a yield of 8.6596 percent was set, higher than the poll forecast of 8.6487 percent.

($1=52.7 rupees)