Jan 13 India sold 140 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Friday and the Reserve Bank of India set a coupon of 8.19 percent on a new 8-year bond maturing in 2020.

The coupon was lower than the forecast of 8.23 percent in a Reuters poll earlier in the day.

The cut-off price for 9.15 percent 2024 bonds was 106.16 rupees, yielding 8.3555 percent, the RBI said, lower than the forecast of 8.3938 percent.

For the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, the cut-off price was 103.98 rupees, yielding 8.5401 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.5380 percent. ($1= 51.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Ted Kerr)