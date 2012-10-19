BRIEF-India's Everest Organics says USFDA approves facility at Aroor Village
* Says USFDA inspected manufacturing facility at Aroor Village and received final approval Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rVSuwz) Further company coverage:
* India cbank says receives 220 bids for 231.56 bln rupees at 2025 bond auction * Accepts 54 bids for 69.81 bln rupees * Partial allotment of 36.31 pct on 14 bids * Accepts all 8 non-competitive bids for 191.2 mln rupees * For more details on the auction, see
* Says resignation of Ravindra Pisharody as executive director (commercial vehicle) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: