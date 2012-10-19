BRIEF-India's Everest Organics says USFDA approves facility at Aroor Village
Says USFDA inspected manufacturing facility at Aroor Village and received final approval
India cbank says receives 125 bids for 105.6 billion rupees at 2041 bond auction * Accepts 32 bids for 29.94 billion rupees * Partial allotment of 16.93 percent on 5 bids * Accepts all 3 non-competitive bids for 60 million rupees
Says resignation of Ravindra Pisharody as executive director (commercial vehicle)