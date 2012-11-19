MUMBAI Nov 19 India will sell 130 billion rupees of bonds on Nov. 23, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

It will sell 30 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.20 percent 2025 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, the central bank said. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)