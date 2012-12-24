MUMBAI Dec 24 India will sell 120 billion rupees ($2.18 billion) of bonds on Dec. 28, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

India will sell 30 billion rupees each of a new 30-year bond and 8.12 percent 2020 bond.

India will also sell 60 billion rupees of 8.20 percent 2025 bond. ($1=55 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)