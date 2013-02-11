MUMBAI Feb 11 India will sell 120 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) of bonds on Feb. 15, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement on Monday.

The RBI will sell 60 billion rupees of 8.20 percent 2025 bonds. The auctions will be conducted using the multiple price method, the central bank said.

The RBI will also sell 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds.

($1=53.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)