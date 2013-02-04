BRIEF-Bank of Baroda seeks members' nod to raise additional capital worth up to 60 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to raise additional capital worth up to INR 60 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Feb 4 India will sell 120 billion rupees ($2.3 billion) worth of bonds on Feb. 8, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement on Monday.
The RBI will sell 60 billion rupees of 8.15 percent, 2022 bonds alongside 30 billion rupees each of 8.07 percent, July 2017 bonds and 8.97 percent, 2030 bonds.
The auctions will be conducted using the multiple price method, the central bank said.
($1=53.02 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Edited by Henry Foy)
June 1 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all three bids for 17.50 billion rupees ($271.47 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)