MUMBAI Feb 4 India will sell 120 billion rupees ($2.3 billion) worth of bonds on Feb. 8, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement on Monday.

The RBI will sell 60 billion rupees of 8.15 percent, 2022 bonds alongside 30 billion rupees each of 8.07 percent, July 2017 bonds and 8.97 percent, 2030 bonds.

The auctions will be conducted using the multiple price method, the central bank said.

($1=53.02 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Edited by Henry Foy)