* India cbank says receives 91 bids for 105.93 bln rupees at 2041 bond auction * Accepts 11 bids for 29.95 bln rupees * RBI says partial allotment of 84.84 pct on 1 bid * RBI says accepts both non-competitive bids for 52.2 mln rupees