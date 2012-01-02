MUMBAI Jan 2 India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.63 billion) of bonds on Jan. 6, the central bank said in a statement on Monday.

The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bond, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds.

On Dec. 30, the government had announced that it will borrow an additional 400 billion rupees through bonds in the fiscal year that ends in March.

($1=53.3 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)