MUMBAI, Jan 30 India will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.61 billion) of bonds on Feb. 3, the central bank said in a statement on Monday. The government will sell 30 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bond, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. ($1 = 49.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)