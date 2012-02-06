MUMBAI, Feb 6 India will sell 120 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of bonds on Feb. 10, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of the 8.19 percent 2020 bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds and 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds. ($1= 49.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)