Jan 16 India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.72 billion) of bonds on Jan. 20, the government said on Monday.

New Delhi will sell 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bond, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. ($1= 51.4 rupees) (Writing by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Reporting by Manoj Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Ted Kerr)