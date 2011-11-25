US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as tech recovers, banks rise ahead of Fed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
MUMBAI Nov 25 India's central bank sold 660 mln rupees of bonds while it bought an equal amount of debt in the week to Nov. 18, it said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
It had bought and sold 300 million rupees each of bonds in the week to Nov. 11, the supplement showed. (Reporting Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to early afternoon)